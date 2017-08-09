‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Did Chad DiMera Use Gabi? Find Out What Billy Flynn Says About It

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) would get a broken heart after overhearing Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) profess his love for Abigail (Marci Miller). Many fans wanted “Chabby” back together. Now that it is happening, those that loved Chad and Gabi are upset. Some are even going as far as to say that Chad used Gabi, but is that true? An interview with Billy Flynn revealed the answer to that question, and it’s not as clear-cut as viewers think.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk knowing what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Chad sat by Abby’s bedside and refused to leave until she woke up. That finally happened this week and they both admitted they were still in love with one another. However, Chad and Gabi had to have a serious conversation about their relationship. It led to Gabi being graceful and allowing “Chabby” to reunite in peace.

However, in the comments section on SoapHub, some fans believe that Chad used Gabi Hernandez. Is this true? Billy Fynn spoke with Michael Fairman’s On Air On Soaps back in June and discussed this subject. When discussing how Chad and Gabi got together, the actor gave an interesting response.

“What I will say with Gabi is that there was the time where Chad offers her a job. It was never about needing a stylist. He didn’t need her styling. He just wanted someone around who he could talk to. My justification as a man who lost somebody he loved, it was about having some company, and to see someone in the same age range of his wife, and someone who had the same lease on life. They had a history that was different, yes. But when you lose somebody the minimal stuff from the past is non-existent – that’s how I justified it. It wasn’t about falling in love with Gabi, or any of that stuff.”

Flynn was asked if Chad was really in love with Gabi. He responded by saying it “grows into a love,” but the two have a history together. At the end of the day, he doesn’t want to hurt anyone, not Gabi or Abigail. However, he couldn’t have both women. In a way, Chad was having a bit of a mental breakdown.

“If you look at it from a real life example, and as much as losing his soul mate was the end of him, I think it was his own little breakdown he was having. I think that may have gone over people’s head.”

Happy birthday, Queen Bee. I look up to you lots and lots. ????@camilabanus #LeosAttractingLeos #Days A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Later in the interview, Billy Flynn was asked outright if Chad used Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. He didn’t give a yes or no answer, but did say how it played out on screen, and it seems like Gabi was being used in the long-run. Chad was running away from his problems instead of facing them. He didn’t just use Gabi as a distraction, but he also did it with DiMera Enterprises, and then there is the whole Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) storyline.

“There are going to be moments in the future where I have to apologize to the audience. I have done my best to make it all work and sometimes you get stuff and you don’t know how to do it honestly.”

What do you think of what Billy Flynn revealed about Chad DiMera’s storyline with Gabi and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? Do you think he was just using Gabi Hernandez?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]