Milla Jovovich Set To Play The Titular Villain In ‘Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen’

Since it was announced in May that Hellboy was officially being rebooted, the project has been moving forward quickly. Not only did the film already cast their titular character of Hellboy, going with David Harbour from Stranger Things, but they have also been quick to add to the cast. After having recently announced that Ian McShane would be part of the film in the role of Professor Broom, it looks like the movie may have found their villain, the Blood Queen, in Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich.

According to a report from Deadline, Jovovich is apparently in final talks to join director Neil Marshall’s reboot of Hellboy. While the actress has long been on the side of the good and righteous as part of the Resident Evil franchise, now that the series has concluded, it looks like she is switching sides and going for the bad, as the villain known as the Blood Queen.

Although the movie seems to be coming together quickly based on all of the casting announcements that have already been made since the film was first announced, a script is still in the process of being written, which means there is no real indication as to who the Blood Queen is or how she will challenge Hellboy. Collider is reporting that the first draft of the script was written by not only the creator of the comics, Mike Mignola but also Christopher Golden and Andrew Cosby. The current version of the script is apparently being worked on by Aron Coleite, which means that there could be even more news regarding the film in the near future as things come together for the project.

Fans of the Hellboy comics have already had two movies featuring the character, both starring Ron Perlman and directed by Guillermo del Toro. In fact, there was even talk of a possible third movie to close out the story of the character. However, earlier this year it was officially announced that there would not be a Hellboy 3 following a meeting between Perlman, del Toro, and Mignola, which led to the news that a reboot was being written, and rather than go back and finish up the story they initially began, the comic creator had decided to push forward with the new story he had been working on.

Signing promo movie posters for SDCC… pic.twitter.com/x6IvjEoiJE — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) July 19, 2017

Instead of finishing the story of Ron Perlman’s Hellboy, audiences will now be getting a brand new Hellboy in David Harbour. With a whole new Hellboy comes a whole new set of stories, and of course villains, such as Milla Jovovich’s Blood Queen.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will mark Jovovich’s latest journey into the realm of science-fiction and fantasy as she moves on from such films as The Fifth Element, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and Ultraviolet. Although the actress might be familiar with these kinds of movies, in the Hellboy reboot it will certainly be a departure for fans to see her in the role of the villain.

More really good Hellboy movie news…. https://t.co/O6LpxLvIfp — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) August 8, 2017

While there is no release date at this time for Rise of the Blood Queen, with the way things seem to be coming together on the project, it is entirely possible that it could end up in theaters by the end of 2018 or early 2019. For now, fans of the comics and the character at least have the knowledge that not only is a new movie coming soon, but the cast is quickly being brought together as well.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]