It’s been less than a week since RHONY Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino broke up and reports are already surfacing that Countess Luann wants to get back on the metaphorical horse, but this time she wants to get professional help. But before you think that by professional help Luann is looking for a therapist, guess again. Sources say that for her next relationship, RHONY Luann wants the help of Millionaire Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger in order to weed out those who won’t be good for her.

As Patti Stanger would say, perhaps there is something wrong with Luann’s picker. The RHONY star thought she had found her Prince Charming in Tom D’Agostino even when almost everyone around her told Luann that she was making a huge mistake. Ramona and Sonja on RHONY had both dated Tom D’Agostino, and he had the reputation as a Playboy and a bit of a dog, but Luann didn’t care because she told everyone that she was in love. And even Tom’s friends were saying even before the marriage fizzled that Tom did not want to be on RHONY, and he would never last under the scrutiny. They also thought that Luann and Tom rushed into marriage.

“There has been friction from the start. They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other. She’s a drama queen.”

But if RHONY Luann already has Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger on the line, then isn’t that rushing into something new once again? On the new season of Millionaire Matchmaker, former RHONY cast member Kelly Bensimon is seeking Patti’s help, so maybe Kelly told her friend Luann that it was a good experience, and Luann is now thinking why not?

Just before Luann and Tom met, a source close to the Countess says that she was ready to give Patti Stanger and Millionaire Matchmaker a try.

“Before she met Tom, Luann asked Patti Stanger to find her a millionaire. Luann wanted to marry a wealthy man.”

And now that Luann and Tom have broken up, Luann will use Patti Stanger to find a suitable husband.

“Patti will help her find another guy!”

Sharing some of my friends #nationalgirlfriendday let's see some of yours! ????#friends #girlfriend #girls #laugh #love #fun #girlcode #friendship A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

But even though Kelly Bensimon was okay with being on Millionaire Matchmaker, Luann was not interested. She only wanted to hire Patti Stanger privately.

“Luann did not want to be on Patti’s show.”

But maybe Kelly Bensimon who remained friends with Luann de Lesseps even after Kelly’s time on RHONY was over will talk Luann into going on Millionaire Matchmaker after all. Kelly has reached out to Luann after the break up last week.

“I love you, Lu. We are friends forever and I support any and all decisions you make.”

RELATED REAL HOUSEWIVES REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Rumors About ‘RHONY’ Countess Luann’s Marriage Being In Trouble…

Did ‘Real Housewives Of New York’s Tom D’Agostino Say Luann’s Ex…

‘RHONY’ Bravo Execs Furious At Luann de Lesseps For Banning…

‘RHONY’ Countess Luann de Lesseps Daughter Victoria Had The Last…

Some of the other ladies from RHONY, including Dorinda Medley who introduced Luann and Tom, have expressed their concern and love for Luann.

“It’s always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time. I wish them both the best.”

But friends of Tom said the relationship wasn’t meant to be because Tom felt that filming RHONY was just too much.

“He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not.”

Do you think it’s too soon for Luann de Lesseps to use the services of Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]