Fifth Harmony Unveils New Album Cover And Tracklist, Speaks Out About Self Acceptance

Fifth Harmony is finally back in full swing, less than one year after losing Camila Cabello to solo aspirations. The quartet, made up of Normani Kordei, Ally Hernandez, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, released their first single sans Camila earlier this summer and now, they’re weeks away from releasing a brand new self-titled album.

To garner excitement for its release, Fifth Harmony unveiled the artwork for their new album on Monday. The cover features what Billboard calls a “trippy” after-image of each girl’s face against a sky blue background. There also appears to be a blue and red filter over the portrait of the group’s photos.

Following that reveal, Fifth Harmony released the tracklisting for their new album on Tuesday. They first took to their Instagram stories to release one track every half hour. As of this writing, that promotion has ended and they have since released all 10 tracks via their account. In addition to their lead single, “Down,” which features Gucci Mane, the rest of Fifth Harmony consists of “He Like That,” “Sauce,” “Made You Mad,” “Deliver,” “Lonely Night,” “Don’t Say You Love Me,” “Angel.” “Messy,” and “Bridges.”

As Seventeen magazine’s September/October cover stars, Fifth Harmony opens about the headlines that have followed them over the past eight months. The issue won’t be out until August 15, but Seventeen released snippets of Fifth Harmony’s profile to its website.

Here’s what we learned.

Though Camila Cabello famously departed the then-quintet in December of last year, the girls are not focused on that misfortune. According to Ally Brooke, they are focused on “writing a new narrative.”

Normani Kordei, who has a well-documented past with cyber bullying, opened up about her battle with maintaining confidence as the only black girl in the group. Even though it can be “overwhelming,” she also sees the beauty in having her struggles help the new generation.

Lauren Jaugeri shared a similar sentiment about self-acceptance, referencing her decision to come out as bisexual, stating that no one could use her sexuality against her if she was proud of it.

The full interview will be released on August 15.

