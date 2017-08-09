‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Peter Kraus, Dean Unglert, & Eric Bigger All Being Considered For New Season

The Bachelor 2018 may seem like forever away, but fans are already casting their votes for who they would like to see be ABC’s new leading man. Now that Rachel Lindsay has wrapped her stint on The Bachelorette, and revealed to the world that she is engaged to Bryan Abasolo, fans are already looking ahead to which of her men could possibly be next in line to find love.

According to Hollywood Life, The Bachelor 2018 will likely begin airing in January, and the big announcement about who has been chosen to headline the new season should come in the near future. Recent reports hint that it looks like Rachel’s three men, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert, are all on the top of the list.

During The Bachelorette finale, fans watched Rachel Lindsay say a painful and emotional goodbye to Peter Kraus. Peter just couldn’t commit to a proposal, and Rachel decided not to let things go any further. She left his hotel room the night before the final rose ceremony and didn’t see or speak to him again until the live finale special on Monday night.

Peter laid his heart on the line, saying that he regrets the way things ended with Rachel and that he even asked if he could reach back out to her after their last meeting. However, Rachel would not allow Peter to have a second chance, and she quickly got engaged to Bryan Abasolo. Peter’s honesty and emotion led many fans to speak out about wanting him as the next Bachelor.

Meanwhile, Dean Unglert has also been a huge fan favorite. The youngest of the three men, Dean won over viewers’ hearts with his sweet smile and shy yet humorous personality. When Dean was given the boot by Rachel, fans immediately began to petition for him to become ABC’s next leading man.

However, Eric Bigger also had a surge of fan approval at the end of The Bachelorette. After Eric was sent home by Rachel, he was nothing but kind and loving towards her. Eric told Rachel that she was the first woman he ever loved, and that she made him a man by loving him back. Eric has revealed he’s ready to get married and settle down, which is exactly the kind of Bachelor fans are looking for. In addition, Eric would be the first black man to headline in the show’s history.

