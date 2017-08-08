Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Reportedly Demanding, Is She Struggling As A Single Mom With Six Children?

Is Angelina Jolie struggling to get by as a single mom to six kids?

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie has been having a tough time in recent weeks and her struggles have allegedly led to a dramatic weight loss and public backlash.

As fans will recall, Angelina Jolie recently spoke to Vanity Fair magazine in a cover story about her life and during the interview, she opened up about her children and split from Brad Pitt after years of keeping their private lives to herself.

On August 8, a Radar Online source said that Angelina Jolie was reportedly starting to “crack” as she attempted to juggle her “six demanding kids, a move, tons of projects in the works and so much more — all on her own.”

As the source alleged, Angelina Jolie is hoping to get some more help from her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, but he’s reportedly convinced that the actress’ only motivation for reaching out is money. In addition, the insider continued, Pitt has had enough of struggling to gain more visitation time with his kids.

According to the outlet, Brad Pitt is thinking long and hard about Angelina Jolie’s plea for more help because he is concerned that she may have a hidden agenda. After all, it was less than a year ago when Jolie “coldly dissed” the actor after their marriage came to an end.

Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year after just two years of marriage. The now-estranged couple shares six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Although Brad Pitt is reportedly hesitant to help Angelina Jolie, the Radar Online source revealed that the Fight Club actor still cares about his former partner.

Around the time her interview with Vanity Fair was made public, Angelina Jolie was blasted for allegedly taking advantage of Cambodian children during a casting game for First They Killed My Father. As Radar Online revealed, the reported incident was exposed in Vanity Fair‘s profile, but Jolie said that she never took real money from the children as was suggested.

“I would be outraged myself if this had happened,” she later told the Huffington Post.

