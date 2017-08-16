Princess Diana Tried To Seduce Prince Charles From Camilla Parker-Bowles, But Was Told She Looked ‘Ridiculous’

More light is being shed upon the private lives of Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles – the infamous love triangle that shook the British royal family and the entire world. A new revelation showed that the Princess of Wales tried to seduce and win Prince Charles back from his then-mistress, Camilla, by trying on a racy underwear, but her plan ultimately backfired on her after hearing the Prince of Wales’ response.

Princess Diana has reportedly tried to mend her failing marriage to Prince Charles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have begun sleeping on separate beds. Per Mirror, details on the love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker-Bowles have been released by Richard Kay and his colleague, Geoffrey Levy, who claim to know a lot of things about Diana.

According to Kay and Levy, Princess Diana went to Harrod’s lingerie department and bought something more seductive than usual in hopes of rekindling the fire in her relationship to Prince Charles. While Princess Diana was hoping to get a positive response from her husband, her efforts backfired on her, as she was “shattered” upon hearing the latter’s reaction.

“You look ridiculous.”

This incident has reportedly taken place eight years before Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce. The authors claim that Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla had already been taking place during this time, but Princess Diana refused to give in so easily to the now-Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles and Camilla are now facing a lot of backlash from the public following the release of Princess Diana’s secret interviews in the documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words. The Daily Beast notes that only 20 percent of the people surveyed are in favor of seeing Camilla become the next queen.

Earlier reports claim that Prince Charles was planning to declare Camilla as the queen once the succession of the throne begins. Many people were strongly opposed to the idea, especially after seeing and hearing Princess Diana’s stories about the now-Duchess of Cornwall, who is now being portrayed as a villain by the public.

Princess Diana’s secret interviews were released just weeks prior to the commemoration of her death anniversary. Other parts of the interview showed the Princess’ battle with bulimia as well as her confrontation with Camilla.

Do you think Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles still have a chance at being the next king and queen after these revelations?

[Featured Image by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images]