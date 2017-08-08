Harry Styles’ Ex Girlfriend Tess Ward Posts Swimsuit Instagram Photo After Throwing Shade At Camille Rowe

With the release of Dunkirk, his first feature film, Harry Styles got a new girlfriend. After a short stint with Tess Ward, an Instagram-famous chef, he started dating Camille Rowe, a 27-year-old French model. This did not go unnoticed by Tess, who took to Instagram to hint at her feelings towards suddenly becoming his ex-girlfriend.

Earlier last week, Metro quoted a source close to the singer and model that they are in the honeymoon stages of the relationship.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said. “He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

Immediately afterwards, the 27-year-old chef took to Instagram to throw some shade at Harry Styles. She composed a post of a recent dish she made, with a caption that showed that she was keeping up with the news.

“I think besotted might just be the word of the day,” she wrote. “That’s certainly how I feel about these garlic, thyme and butter roasted mushrooms.”

One Direction fans applauded the food blogger in standing up for herself amidst the dating drama. One fan commented, “I can feel the shade all the way from Sweden,” while another wrote, “Even she hates Camille.”

I think besotted might just be the word of the day. That's certainly how I feel about these garlic, thyme and butter roasted mushrooms ???? A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Since then, Dunkirk star and Camille have been getting more and more serious, with more details about their relationship getting leaked to the press. It turns out that they were introduced by the fashion icon Alexa Chung, who thought that he would like her as she is a Victoria’s Secret model.

“It’s early days between them, and they’ve only been dating for a month or so, but it’s already pretty hot between them and they have a really intense connection,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Camille has led a really interesting life, and she’s really rock and roll. There’s no doubting she’s definitely going to keep Harry on his toes,” our insider adds.

Meanwhile, Tess Ward is fully embracing the perks of being single. Not only did she jet off to Ibiza for a late summer holiday, but she also took a great picture of herself in her bathing suit.

COME SEE ME ❤️ for a week in sept @redmagazine are hosting smart women week and I will be hosting and cooking an intimate lunch. Tickets are limited, so go online to their website now to register for more details. Sending you sunshine and love from Ibiza ???? A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Aug 8, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Do you think Harry Styles will last longer with Camille Rowe than he did with Tess Ward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Dennis Van Tine/AP Images]