Pippa Middleton Deals With Death After Honeymoon And Wedding, Spends Day Alone Without Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton had an excellent summer. Not only did she have a fairy tale wedding with James Matthews, attended by celebrities like Roger Federer, but she also got to enjoy her honeymoon in the Pacific and Wimbledon 2017. However, she received a sad news with the ending of summer – death of a childhood friend.

Isobel Kennerley, 33, passed away after her battle with brain tumor this month. Her funeral was held at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Walsh Common, well attended by her family.

“Isobel, who had cerebral palsy, came to know Kate in 1990 through the Brownies, and went on a pack holiday with the future royal and her sister Pippa Middleton in Easter 1991,” reports Hello Magazine. “According to the Mail, the three girls slept in camp bunk beds in an old RAF building in Macaroni Woods in the Cotswolds, and were tasked with jobs including collecting eggs, bottle-feeding lambs and kid goats, as well as going for horse-and-cart rides.”

While Pippa was not a close friend, knowing that her childhood friend passed away puts her life into perspective. The 33-year-old British socialite has not attended many charity functions since Wimbledon, and is choosing to spend her days alone without the company of her husband James Matthews.

“[T]his week it was back to more mundane pursuits for Kate’s younger sister, who was snapped cycling around west London running errands on Monday,” reports Daily Mail.

Her husband, James Matthews, is a hedge fund manager, as well as being the heir to the Scottish courtesy title of Laird of Glen Affric.

Pippa Middleton, who is also an avid athlete, does not seem to be training for any future races. In the past, she has completed Great Wall Marathon in China, and 50-mile ÖTILLÖ swimming and running event in Sweden.

After a hectic summer of wedding, honeymoon, and attending Wimbledon, it looks like the socialite wants to take time away from the public, and concentrate on her life with her new husband. Knowing that she moved into his West London home last year, she does not have to spend much time nesting.

[Featured Image by Alastair Grant/AP Images]