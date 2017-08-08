Tamra Judge And Gretchen Rossi Get Into A Nasty Facebook Feud Involving The ‘RHOC’ Star’s Daughter

Tamra Judge’s oldest daughter, 18-year-old Sidney Barney, recently took to Facebook and went on a shocking rant against the Real Housewives of Orange County star, claiming she is “neglectful,” “embarrassing,” and selfish.

Although Tamra Judge’s current feud with her daughter isn’t too surprising, mainly due to the fact that they’ve been estranged for years and the topic has been widely covered on the 12th season of the show, not many expected the feud to turn into a dispute among the reality star and her former co-star Gretchen Rossi.

That said, once Tamra Judge read Gretchen Rossi’s response to her daughter’s shocking Facebook post, she went off on Rossi on her own page, claiming that the former Bravo star was an “obsessed freak” and a troll who had weighed in on the situation only to get attention for herself.

“Gretchen you are the biggest piece of s**t I’ve ever met. Move on with your sad empty childless life and stay out of mine you thirsty wannabe,” Tamra Judge wrote in her August 8 post to her former co-star.

In Gretchen Rossi’s own post, she had applauded Sidney Barney for publicly blasting her mother and exposing her allegedly manipulative behavior and lies. She also said that the child was helping others who had also been wronged by their mothers by deciding to come forward with her accusations against Tamra Judge.

Sidney Barney’s Facebook post earlier this week was quite shocking. Although fans are well aware that she and her mother have had tons of issues in recent years, her claims of neglect were unsettling, especially after she told her fans and followers that her mother had left her and her siblings at home with no food.

In addition to her daughter Sidney, Tamra Judge also shares two younger children, Sophia and Spencer, with her ex-husband Simon Barney.

