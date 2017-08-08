Star of Dukes of Hazzard, Tom Wopat, has released a statement explaining that he deeply regrets the events that caused him to be arrested in Waltham, Massachusetts where he was supposed to star in a local production of 42nd Street. Wopat, 65, through a representative, hinted that he has been dealing with a lot in his personal life and addressed his issues by using drugs.

Last week, Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the hit series from the ’80s, was sought out by police after a cast member from 42nd Street made a complaint that Wopat assaulted her in a sexual manner. When the Massachusetts police pulled Wopat over, they found what they believed was cocaine in his vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Wopat’s reps thought he would be back in time for the first matinee of the musical, but that was not to be.

A source associated with the Massachusetts District Attorney’s office explained that Tom Wopat was facing charges for the assault which were made worse by the drug possession.

“After the police pulled Wopat over, they found a baggie in his car that contained cocaine, so he was also charged with possession. According to Massachusetts law, the indecent assault and battery is a felony, but the coke possession is a misdemeanor.”

But now that Wopat has been removed from the cast of 42nd Street, he says he will deal with his “ongoing” drug addiction problems. The Dukes of Hazzard star pleaded not guilty to “grabbing the buttocks of a female member of a local production.” Wopat passed along his deepest regrets but has not admitted to any wrongdoing in his arrest.

He also said as his team investigates the events that led to his arrest, he will be able to once again restore his good name. A written statement from his representatives said he will be taking time off from work to get a grip on the issues that perhaps led him to this place.

“[Tom Wopat] will be taking personal time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While death and illness in the family, combined with the intensity of his recent schedule, certainly contributed to his misstep, Tom definitely understands that sobriety is the sole course for a successful future and will take immediate steps to achieve it.”

The former star of Dukes of Hazzard had to be replaced in the cast of 42nd Street because he was ordered to stay away from the woman he allegedly assaulted. Wopat was released from jail on $1k bail. Sources say that there were two large bags with white powder that Wopat reportedly admitted was cocaine. To police, it seemed like more cocaine than most people would have for personal use.

“[Wopat said he buys cocaine] in large quantities and uses it over time.”

But Wopat firmly denies grabbing anyone. Through his reps, Tom Wopat said that he didn’t want to leave the Waltham production, but the details of his release forced him to quit the show.

“[Tom Wopat]was forced by court order to leave a production of 42nd Street in Waltham… He is truly disappointed not to be on the stage with his fellow performers and wishes them success in this and all future endeavors.”

Are you surprised that Tom Wopat, the former star of Dukes of Hazzard didn’t just clearly admit to the public that he was caught with drugs?

