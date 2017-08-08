Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, And More Mourn The Death Of Country Music’s Rhinestone Cowboy

The death of Glen Campbell has rocked the music world. The 81-year-old country music legend passed away on Aug. 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Rolling Stone. Over his six-decade career, Campbell sold over 45 million records and won six Grammy Awards, four of them in 1967 alone.

In addition to his iconic music career that spawned a slew of 1960s hits and 1970s chart-toppers like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Campbell starred in the TV variety show The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour from 1969 until 1972. He also nabbed a coveted role in the 1969 John Wayne flick True Grit. Glen Campbell released his final album, Adios, earlier this year, but sadly, he was unaware of the album, which had been recorded shortly before he was in the final stages of his disease.

But Glen Campbell’s personal life also made headlines, most notably his volatile 15-month relationship with country singer Tanya Tucker, who was 22 years his junior. Campbell and Tucker never married, but People magazine once dubbed the duo “the wildest love affair in show biz.” Decades after their high-profile split, Tanya Tucker told Entertainment Tonight that she still loved Glen Campbell, despite the fact that he had been married to his fourth wife, Kim Woolen, for more than 30 years.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Tanya revealed that she was set up on a Facetime call with Campbell after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and she tried to trigger his memory. At the end of the call, Glen simply kissed the phone.

Tanya Tucker has not yet publicly commented on the death of Glen Campbell.

After news of Glen Campbell’s death broke, many other members of the country music community posted tributes to him on social media, including Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, and Tim McGraw, who wrote of the late country music legend, “Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special.”

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell… The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017

In addition, Campbell’s longtime pal Dolly Parton remembered the late singer as one of “the greatest voices of all time.”

“Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted,” Parton said in a video statement.

“Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business. And he was one of the greatest musicians. He was a wonderful session musician as well, a lot of people don’t realize that. But he could play anything, and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.”

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell performed together many times, including a performance of the ballad “Amazing Grace” on her Dolly variety show in the late 1980s.

You can listen to the title track from Glen Campbell’s final album, Adios, below.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]