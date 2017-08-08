Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, And More Mourn The Death Of Country Music’s Rhinestone Cowboy
Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, And More Mourn The Death Of Country Music’s Rhinestone Cowboy

The death of Glen Campbell has rocked the music world. The 81-year-old country music legend passed away on Aug. 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Rolling Stone. Over his six-decade career, Campbell sold over 45 million records and won six Grammy Awards, four of them in 1967 alone.

In addition to his iconic music career that spawned a slew of 1960s hits and 1970s chart-toppers like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Campbell starred in the TV variety show The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour from 1969 until 1972. He also nabbed a coveted role in the 1969 John Wayne flick True Grit. Glen Campbell released his final album, Adios, earlier this year, but sadly, he was unaware of the album, which had been recorded shortly before he was in the final stages of his disease.

But Glen Campbell’s personal life also made headlines, most notably his volatile 15-month relationship with country singer Tanya Tucker, who was 22 years his junior. Campbell and Tucker never married, but People magazine once dubbed the duo “the wildest love affair in show biz.” Decades after their high-profile split, Tanya Tucker told Entertainment Tonight that she still loved Glen Campbell, despite the fact that he had been married to his fourth wife, Kim Woolen, for more than 30 years. Tanya Tucker has not yet publicly commented on the death of Glen Campbell.

After news of Glen Campbell’s death broke, many other members of the country music community posted tributes to him on social media, including Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, and Tim McGraw, who wrote of the late country music legend, “Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special.”

In addition, Campbell’s longtime pal Dolly Parton remembered the late singer as one of “the greatest voices of all time.”

“Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted,” Parton said in a video statement.

“Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business. And he was one of the greatest musicians. He was a wonderful session musician as well, a lot of people don’t realize that. But he could play anything, and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.”

Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell performed together many times, including a performance of the ballad “Amazing Grace” on her Dolly variety show in the late 1980s.

You can listen to the title track from Glen Campbell’s final album, Adios, below.

