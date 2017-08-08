Caitlyn Jenner Only Had $200 When He Joined Kardashian Family

Kris Jenner appeared on Janet Mock’s Never Before podcast and spoke about her life, building her empire, and meeting her ex Caitlyn Jenner, while revealing some interesting information about Caitlyn in the process. According to Kris (via Us Weekly), when she met the former Bruce Jenner, her ex only had $200 in the bank.

Kris Jenner on meeting Caitlyn Jenner

Kris said that Caitlyn Jenner did not have much going on at the time, despite being one of the most famous United States Olympians of all time. As a result, Kris said that she immediately became her manager and worked to help Caitlyn reach her potential.

Kris said that there was great potential, but no one was “booking him for speeches” or “sending him out on the road.” Kris said that she saw a lot of opportunities for Caitlyn Jenner to become a public speaker and wanted to help.

The former husband and wife met in 1980, and Caitlyn Jenner was best known at that time for winning the Olympic decathlon in 1976 in Montreal. That victory normally gives the winner the title of “world’s greatest athlete.” The win picked up a deal that put her face on Wheaties’ boxes and picked up acting roles along the way.

Despite all that, there was no money coming in by 1980. Kris Jenner said that she needed to provide food for her kids, so she decided to find a way to capitalize on Caitlyn Jenner and her Olympic gold medals. Jenner said she went to her assistant and said that there was a huge chance to make money on someone who was great at what they did.

Kris Jenner helped Caitlyn Jenner reach success

Caitlyn Jenner had $200 to her name, and Kris said that she started to put together clippings and spent all her money to try to put together press clips for a business plan. They then mailed the press kits to all the speaker’s bureaus around the United States and waited for the phone to ring.

However, Kris Jenner said that she did not care that Caitlyn Jenner was almost broke when they met because she fell in love with her instantly. Kris just said that they were going to figure things out and work hard to make it work.

Kris Jenner said that they didn’t stop to think about the plan and they just went for it. The success came for Caitlyn Jenner, and Kris said it was all due to hard work.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]