Kailyn Lowry And Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Photographed Together After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

Kailyn Lowry may have welcomed her third child as a single woman but on Monday morning, when she was spotted making her way out of a hospital in Dover, Delaware, her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, was at her side.

While the former couple hasn’t been an item for several months, Lopez seemingly offered his support to the Teen Mom 2 star as she took their baby home and prepared for life as a single mother of three boys.

On August 8, Radar Online shared photos and video footage of Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez exiting the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital around 10:30 a.m. on August 7 and in their images, Lowry was seen being wheeled out of the facility by a nurse. Meanwhile, her former boyfriend was seen walking ahead of her before helping her into his vehicle.

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez headed to a local Starbucks before traveling to Lowry’s house, where Lopez reportedly parked his car in her garage. Around the same time, Lowry was seen standing outside of the home.

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child on Saturday, August 5, at 3 a.m.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship began sometime last year after she announced that she and her former husband, Javi Marroquin, were ending their marriage after just three years. Then, around the time Lowry discovered she was expecting their baby, she and Lopez broke up.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

While Kailyn Lowry hasn’t said a lot about her split from Chris Lopez, a Radar Online source said that the couple parted ways after Lopez decided that he wanted something different. As the insider suggested, his relationship with Lowry became one of convenience and he never really loved her.

Despite their split, Kailyn Lowry reportedly planned to give Chris Lopez the opportunity to be present when their son arrived. As for the future, Lowry has no plans to force Lopez to be involved.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]