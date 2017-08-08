‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Free Trial Lets Players Preview The Entire Map Before Purchase

Work alone or in co-op with up to three other players to bring down the Santa Blanca cartel in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Approach each mission differently with overt power, stealth, or a mix of tactics to eliminate the cartel threat. A free trial for the open-world title is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The free trial gives players yet to experience the third-person shooter a chance to preview it before purchase.

The free trial for Ghost Recon Wildlands includes the entire open world map for players to explore. After creating their own character, male or female, players can choose any zone to explore as they work to take out bosses of different areas of the cartel’s infrastructure. Bringing down influence, production, security, and smuggling bosses will eventually draw out El Sueno, the head of the cartel.

With the entire map available to them, free trial players can only roam the fictional Bolivia for a limited time. Free trial players may be able to go anywhere in the game during their time, but they only have five hours to preview Ghost Recon Wildlands before the trial expires. As noted on the Ubisoft Blog, any progress made will transfer to a purchased copy of the game.

The free trial for Ghost Recon Wildlands can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Marketplace now. Players can expect the game to take up around 60 gigabytes on their hard drives, but that is the entire base game. If a free-trial player does decide to purchase the game, no additional download will be required to play as cited on the game’s official site.

Ghost Recon Wildlands can be played solo, including the free trial, and this does require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. Those subscription services are required to play alongside other Ghosts, though. Free-trial players can join forces with veteran players and other free trial players during their sessions as well.

Even in the brief trial, players will be able to customize their Ghost in both appearance and play style. The game changes rather drastically depending on what weapons are used or how the player’s drone is customized. As the Inquisitr reported, Ghost Recon Wildlands launched earlier this year in March.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]