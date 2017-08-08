'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Not Everyone Will Agree On Fighting New Threat, Could This Cause Major Conflict??

The 100 Season 5 premieres in 2018. That is an eternity to wait, but there are some spoilers ahead to get fans ready for when the show returns. As viewers know, the prisoner ship will be a major focus of the new season. However, not everyone agrees on how to handle the threat. Who is holding out and what is their reasoning?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the post-apocalyptic TV show returns next year.

The prisoner ship that was seen in the Season 4 finale will be one of the main themes of Season 5. Without knowing much about the inhabitants, what was revealed is that they will be a threat. While it is clear that Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) plans on dealing with them swiftly and harshly, there is at least one person that might disagree.

That individual is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) in The 100. Season 5 will have him doing something different and not reacting so quickly to situations. In fact, he will try to convince Clarke to view the prisoners from a unique standpoint. Instead of looking at them as intruders, he will explain that not too long ago, the Sky Crew was in that exact same spot. Bellamy, Clarke, and the others were the intruders who had to battle the Grounders, who viewed them as a threat.

However, who is right in this situation? Is the prisoner ship something to be afraid of? Or are they being judged too quickly?

According to Syfy Wire, executive producer Jason Rothenberg said in The 100 Season 5, part of the fun is reuniting the various groups. Fans will also find out how much the characters have changed after six years. They will have to unite to fight the prison ship. However, he hinted that not everyone will be on board with getting involved in another battle.

“And how they are now going to come together, or not, to fight this new foe.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the showrunner teased that the prisoners are from before the first apocalypse. That is 100 years in the past. They were cryogenically frozen and have no idea of what has been happening on Earth, including Praimfaya, the second apocalypse. They will also want the small patch of green Earth that missed being made into a wasteland like the rest of the planet. Clarke is not going to want to give it up and will do whatever she has to in order to keep it.

What do you think is going to happen with Bellamy, Clarke, and the prisoner ship in The 100 Season 5? Are they friend or foe, and how should they be dealt with?

