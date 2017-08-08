Scheana Marie Gushes Over Boyfriend On Instagram, Shares ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Photo

Scheana Marie and boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta are going strong, despite rumors to the contrary.

One week after a Radar Online report claimed the actor wanted to slit from the Vanderpump Rules star and recently skipped out on a cast trip to Mexico, Scheana Marie shut down the rumors in a major way by gushing over Parks-Valletta on her Instagram page.

“He’s the most handsome man I’ve ever seen… inside and out,” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of her August 7 photo.

In her photo, which was taken at Pump Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were seen smiling with their arms wrapped around one another. However, despite their happy appearance, some fans were critical of the couple, claiming that Scheana Marie is far more open with their relationship than her actor boyfriend.

As one fan pointed out, Robert Parks-Valletta should be showing Scheana Marie off on his page just as she does with him.

While some fans feel that Parks-Valletta may not be as enthused about their romance as Scheana Marie, the SUR Restaurant waitress told her followers that because her boyfriend is “a dude,” it would be weird for him to only post photos of her.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Although Robert Parks-Valletta has shared numerous photos of Scheana Marie in the months since they began dating, she is absent from his last several photos. That said, she has made it crystal clear on Instagram and Twitter that she and her man aren’t headed for a split.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star recently shared another photo on Instagram which featured the women of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 cast, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

While Lala Kent quit the series at the end of last year midway through Vanderpump Rules Season 5, she and Scheana Marie have gotten close to one another in recent months and by most accounts, Kent’s Season 6 role appears to be a sure thing.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]