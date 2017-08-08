In New Docuseries, Scott Peterson Says He Was Blindsided By Conviction Of Wife Laci’s Murder

For the first time in over 10 years, and while on death row, Scott Peterson is speaking out on the murder of his wife and unborn son while continuing to maintain his innocence. As most of us will recall, the world became enthralled with the murder of Laci Peterson and her unborn child back in 2012 when Laci went missing from her home in Modesto, California.

Just one month after Laci vanished, CNN reported that Scott’s mistress, Amber Frey, told the media that she had been having an affair with Peterson, sparking a possible motive for Laci’s disappearance. Unborn baby Conner’s body was found in the San Francisco Bay area on April 13, 2003, while his mother’s body was found the following day. On April 14, Scott was arrested in San Diego and held without bail as he faced murder and double homicide charges.

People got an exclusive clip of A&E’s new six-episode docuseries titled The Murder of Laci Peterson, where Scott breaks his silence on the guilty verdict.

“I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry,” Scott tells his sister-in-law immediately after he was sentenced.

He goes on to say that he was completely “staggered” by the verdict, as he never saw it coming. The convicted murderer also claims to have felt the sensation of falling forward and not being able to stop following the ruling.

Scott and his family continue to maintain his innocence and claim that the jury’s verdict was skewed by all the media coverage of the case. Peterson’s appeal is still pending, and In Touch reports that the court must respond to the appeal by the end of 2017. If that appeal fails, Scott is scheduled to be executed by 2021.

On the other hand, Laci Peterson’s family believes the correct verdict was issued and that Scott Peterson is guilty of killing both Laci and Conner.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that justice was served. Scott Peterson is guilty,” Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, told the Modesto Bee in 2015.

A network executive for A&E makes it clear to People that this docuseries is not to proclaim that Scott Peterson is an innocent man. Rather, the whole point of the series is to give the “fascinating full picture” of everything. The article also goes on to say that Laci’s family declined to take part in the show but notes that clips of their voices can be heard from time to time.

Do you think Scott Peterson should have been convicted of murder and sentenced to death?

The Murder of Laci Peterson will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on August 15.

[Featured Image by Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images]