The WWE has their best roster of women wrestlers in years, but there is now a chance that they could sign one of the biggest name combat sports fighters in history. According to Fightful, the WWE has reached out to Ronda Rousey, and she is considering joining the company for a run.

Ronda Rousey possibly training for WWE

According to the site, Ronda Rousey talked to WWE officials at the Mae Young Classic and expressed interest in joining the company for a run. The WWE then told her that if she really wanted to give the WWE a try, she should reach out to train with Brian Kendrick.

In the past, Brian Kendrick helped work with Eva Marie. While Eva Marie was always one of the worst wrestlers on the roster, she did improve somewhat after working with Kendrick at the WWE Performance Center and was actually developing more heat for her character before she disappeared from WWE action.

Eva Marie has since asked for her WWE release to focus her career on Hollywood and acting roles. With that said, Brian Kendrick remains a highly sought after trainer, and the WWE told Ronda Rousey to head to Southern California to work with Brian on professional wrestling skills.

Jim Ross on Ronda Rousey

Just recently, TMZ asked Jim Ross about the possibility of Ronda Rousey coming to the WWE. The photog asked Ross about the chance of Ronda Rousey being the biggest female star in WWE history. In response, Ross said that it was “inevitable” that Ronda Rousey would end up in the WWE.

Jim Ross then went on to say that Ronda Rousey would one day compete at a WrestleMania. With her UFC career possibly over with, Ross said that it would be too big of an opportunity for Ronda to pass up, and it is also too big for the WWE to pass on Rousey.

Ronda Rousey’s past in the WWE

There were huge WWE rumors that Ronda Rousey was supposed to wrestle Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 33 this year. It was either supposed to be a single’s match, a match with another female superstar where Rousey had to win to get Stephanie, or even a mixed tag team match, with Ronda Rousey and The Rock battling Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

This was set up at WrestleMania 32 when Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were dressing down The Rock, so he got Ronda Rousey from the front row. She came in and hip tossed Triple H before locking an armbar onto Stephanie McMahon.

When Ronda Rousey arrived at the WWE Mae Young Classic, Fightful reported that there was “buzz backstage,” and many WWE superstars believed that her training would start soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]