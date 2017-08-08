Kelly Dodd Slams Meghan For Using Jimmy’s Money: Friendship Still In Trouble?

Kelly Dodd used to be friends with Meghan King Edmonds, as she was the one who offered Kelly to the producers to be hired for The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meghan thought it would be a good idea to get Kelly on the show, as she was friendly and had everything a housewife needed; a husband, a huge house and a bank account people were talking about. However, while the show was on its hiatus last year, fans quickly learned that Kelly had been making headlines for a supposed boyfriend and when Meghan reached out to her for clarification, she made the accusation that Jimmy was cheating on Meghan.

According to a new Bravo report, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that she thinks Meghan is jealous of people with money. It sounds like the cheating accusation isn’t enough for her to cause friction, so she’s now pointing to Meghan’s choice of living. During Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, new housewife Peggy Sulihian revealed the brand new Lamborghini and Kelly immediately felt that perhaps Meghan was jealous of the new housewife. As Dodd points out, King Edmonds is living off her husband’s money.

“I thought that Meghan’s reaction to Peggy unveiling her new Lamborghini was insightful. To me, she came across as extremely jealous. I asked myself why she might feel that way. Could it be that Peggy and Diko grew their business and wealth together, whereas, Meghan is taking advantage of Jimmy’s amazing baseball career and wealth, even though she had nothing to do with him earning it? You gotta wonder,” Kelly explains in her blog.

It seems like an unnecessary dig, especially since Kelly Dodd may also be living off her husband’s money. She has previously revealed that he sold his shares in an education company and they are living well. Dodd has never talked about how she’s making money, even though she may be getting paid for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Surely, Meghan wouldn’t appreciate these words from Kelly about how she’s living her life. One can imagine she’s a bit upset about these comments, especially since they used to be friends. Kelly may just be saying these things to hurt her friend, which seems to be mean and unnecessary.

Meghan hasn’t said anything about Kelly Dodd’s words, but one can imagine she isn’t happy to read Kelly’s blog. King Edmonds hinted that they had made peace after the cheating allegations, but one has to wonder if Meghan can continue to forgive Kelly’s comments about her finances and her marriage.

What do you think of Kelly Dodd’s comments about Meghan living off her husband and being jealous of women with money?

