‘Parenthood’ Revival In The Works? Monica Potter’s Post Gets Fans Excited

Could a Parenthood revival be in the works? With news that various shows from the past are coming back to life in late 2017 and beyond, fans of the hit NBC show Parenthood have been holding out hope. The show ended its 6-season run back in 2015. The show’s finale was gut-wrenching, yet fulfilling, but didn’t take away from the fact that fans simply weren’t done with the Braverman family.

On Tuesday, actress Monica Potter posted a photo of a director’s chair from the set and fans just about lost it. The photo was very simple; it was literally a photo of a pink chair that read “Parenthood” across the back (you can see it below). Potter, who played the role of Kristina Braverman on the show, captioned the picture with something equally simple — you might even call it mysterious.

“Now where did this come from?” Potter wrote.

It didn’t take long for hundreds of fans to comment on the photo, wondering if Potter meant something more by the photo. Could she have been hinting at the possibility of a reunion? Could the all-star cast (which included Lauren Graham, Peter Krause, Erika Christensen, Dax Shepard, and more) be getting together for another project? Or maybe, just maybe, a different network has decided to bring the show back altogether! The rumors are flying around this afternoon and, without any further clarification from Potter just yet, fans are super optimistic and downright excited for the possibility!

Now where did this come from? @saraheramos @samjaeger @daxshepard @erikachristensen @mistergarf @younggoth @joybeezy @reallaurengraham A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

When Parenthood ended, it was heartbreaking for its millions of fans. However, when asked if a reunion would be possible, the show’s creator, Jason Katims, discussed his feelings on the matter with E! News.

“I totally would do a reunion. Look, I’ve been down this road with Friday Night Lights. We did make an effort to find a way to keep that going, and ultimately, it just wasn’t going to work. But with Parenthood, I think there is something really intriguing with it. Because I want to know where this family is in three years or five years. I want to see what Max is like in his first job. I want to see where these people are down the road. But a [million] things have to come together in terms of getting all of these people available at the same time. And what’s the right context of it all. I love the idea of doing a reunion movie like Boyhood, where every year, everybody commits a week to doing this project. Maybe it’s not that crazy to think that we could pull something like that off. When the time comes, I’ll start picking up the phone and calling these people,” he told E! News at the time.

Of course, a lot of the Parenthood cast members are off doing their own things these days, but could it be possible to have a spinoff with at least some of the Bravermans? In the world of television, anything is possible.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]