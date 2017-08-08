Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Hit The Beach After He Surprises Her With Trip To Egypt

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are slowly but surely becoming more public about their relationship.

After being caught kissing and holding hands weeks ago during a vacation in Europe, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 23-year-old model boyfriend have traveled to Egypt with friends for an end of summer vacation and posed for a number of photos on social media.

In addition to sharing a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima showing off their bathing suit bodies while enjoying a beach, which appears to have been deleted shortly thereafter, Simon Huck, a longtime friend of the Kardashian family, posted a photo of himself and their friend enjoying camel rides alongside the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

Simon Huck’s photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend was shared a short time after the reality star posted a video of Younes Bendjima on her Snapchat account. As fans may have seen, Bendjima was talking with someone who was not visible in the video and at one point, he was seen inhaling what appeared to be a hookah into his nose and blowing the smoke out of his mouth.

The short clip appeared to have been shot from Egypt just a short time after Younes Bendjima surprised Kourtney Kardashian with the trip.

According to a report by the Daily Mail on August 8, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend has appeared on runways for designers, including Givenchy, Hermes, and Ralph Lauren, and speaks three languages, including Arabic, English, and French.

In a post on Snapchat at the end of last week, Younes Bendjima revealed that he was taking Kourtney Kardashian to a place she did not know. He also included a photo of Kardashian on a private jet.

Kourtney Kardashian has been juggling her new relationship with Younes Bendjima with her mommy duties to her three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]