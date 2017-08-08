OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Is ‘Broken’ Over Adam’s Post Partum Depression, His Keeping It From Her

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby feels “broken” over husband Adam’s reluctance to tell her about his own battles with post partum depression, People is reporting.

As you already know, a family’s real life happens at a much faster pace than that family’s depiction on TV. That means that, as you are reading these words, Adam Busby has already admitted that he suffers from post partum depression and has sought help. However, on Adam’s show, the topic hasn’t yet been brought up.

But it’s going to be, soon. In fact, Adam is going to broach the subject, and seek help, on tonight’s (Tuesday, August 8) episode.

Meanwhile, Danielle Busby is opening up about the toll her husband’s mental health has taken on her.

Post partum depression in mothers has been talked about in the media for years. But for fathers, it’s not something that’s discussed, even though, by Adam Busby’s estimation, it affects as many as one in ten new dads. What’s more, men, in general, are more reluctant to talk about mental health — with their spouses, with their doctors, with their friends.

The Busbys, however, wants fans to know that post partum depression in dads is real. What’s more, by talking about it candidly on the show, Adam is hoping she and Adam can help take away that stigma and encourage more men to seek help when they need it.

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them. I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through.”

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Danielle opens up about the toll that his depression has taken on her.

“There were a lot of days that I felt lost and stressed, and there were days I told Adam: ‘I need you here. I need you with me. You don’t have to say anything, but you just need to be here.’ But it’s sad because I don’t remember him really getting the chance to feel broken like that.”

What’s more, neither Adam nor Danielle want OutDaughtered to be a show that glosses over the unpleasant realities of their lives. Sure, it’s fun watching the family try to wrangle their five quintuplets, plus their older sister, Blayke. However, the family’s real problems — not only Adam’s depression but also Hazel’s eyesight, their financial issues — are also front and center on the show.

Adam wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible. This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

New episodes of OutDaughtered air Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on TLC.

