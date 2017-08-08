Harriet Sugarcookie is nothing if not a pop culture phenomenon in the U.K., and recently, she conducted a poll on celebrity fantasy robot lovers.

As one of the premier adult entertainment stars in the U.K. today, Harriet Sugarcookie noticed that AI adult sex robots were on the rise. Fascinated by this trend, she conducted the aforementioned poll and reported on her findings in an article titled “These Are The Most Popular Celebrity Sex Robots.”

According to Sugarcookie, Scarlett Johansson — the actress best known for her work as the Black Widow in the Marvel universe — topped the list of favorite celebrity fantasy robot lovers. Johansson, who got about 37 percent of the votes, has even already been made into a robot that a gentleman has already had relations with, so it seems some men are able to make that fantasy about her come true.

“Rounding out the Sexbot top five are Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and porn star Asa Akira; Japanese gravure star Hitomi Tanaka made the cut at #6, model/actress Kate Upton came in at #7, pop superstar Taylor Swift was #8, porn goddess Riley Reid at #9 and rounding out the Top 10 was Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. ‘We’ve all drooled over cosplayers rocking this look at Comicon but they’re never look half as good as Emilia,’ writes Sugarcookie. ‘Can you imagine the role-play potential of the Daenerys robo-lover? She’d never make the stupid mistake of leaving her lover Daario in Meereen!'”

My captain America shield makeup just arrived!!! In England… oops pic.twitter.com/9paxIE8eLR — Harriet Sugarcookie (@HSugarCookie) August 8, 2017

But another thing that Sugarcookie noticed, in other articles, was that the celebrity fantasy robot lovers trend is not slowing down any time soon. In an article titled “Intelligent Sex Robots Are Coming, Are We Ready?” Sugarcookie noted that it’s one of the fastest growing trends in adult entertainment today.

Sugarcookie also noted that other celebrity fantasy robot lovers that men desired the most include Latina hottie Sofia Vergara, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, curvy redhead Christina Hendricks, Angelina Jolie, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Rihanna.

The cat is almost out the bag. https://t.co/XBv3WcCQQA pic.twitter.com/BLaGWaPQXM — Harriet Sugarcookie (@HSugarCookie) August 7, 2017

But Harriet Sugarcookie isn’t just known for her stories on celebrity fantasy robot lovers. Since its 2015 launch, HarrietSugarcookie.com has swiftly become one of the U.K.’s leading pop culture websites, regularly attracting over 300,000 monthly visitors, with advice columns, celebrity gossip, revealing articles, favorite recipes, and more, together for an engaging mix of personalized, stimulating entertainment straight from Sugarcookie herself.

In the short time since Sugarcookie’s 2015 site launch, which has already acquired an impressive 30,000 VIP members keen on enjoying the starlet’s latest NSFW online exploits and free cam shows, the bespectacled ingénue — and former awkward “ugly duckling” — from London, England, has blossomed into an independent company boss who calls the shots on the production and distribution of every aspect of her site’s personally-managed content.

This is a photo of me from middle school… making the molecular structure of viagra. #NerdLife #OfCourseIWasGoingToBeAPornstar pic.twitter.com/WOrXS5GxEl — Harriet Sugarcookie (@HSugarCookie) August 7, 2017

Which of these celebrity fantasy robot lovers is your favorite? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]