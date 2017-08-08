Trump Receives Twice-Daily Folder Filled With Good News About Himself, Pictures Of Himself Looking Powerful

Donald Trump reportedly isn’t too keen on receiving daily security briefings, but a new report claims that there is a twice-daily report that the president never misses — a folder filled with good news about himself and even pictures of him looking powerful.

The report from Vice claims that one document is prepared for Trump at 9:30 a.m. and a follow-up at 4:30 p.m., and was a very coveted assignment. Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer both vied for the job of delivering the roughly 20-to-25-page document to Trump each day, the report noted.

Unlike daily security briefings that inform the president on national security risks and foreign affairs, this briefing is solely to make Trump feel good about himself, the report noted. Instead of focusing on intelligence or legislating items, Vice noted that these reports are “filled with screenshots of positive cable news chyrons (those lower-third headlines and crawls), admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise-filled news stories, and sometimes just pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful.”

Putting together what some staffers call “the propaganda document” entails quite a bit, the report noted. The Republican National Committee has an office of 10 people that constantly monitors local and national news as well as digital and social media for positive reports about Donald Trump, then gathers together enough material to make up the twice-daily briefings.

The process for gathering positive news about Trump actually starts at 6 a.m. each day, the report noted, with staffers from the RNC office sending material to the White House roughly every 30 minutes.

The idea is to help Donald Trump start off the day feeling good about himself, the report noted.

“Maybe it’s good for the country that the president is in a good mood in the morning,” a former RNC official told Vice.

This may be the most in-depth report that Donald Trump receives each day. Previous reports have noted that he does not like to read daily security briefings, which deal with more pressing issues of national security, and instead prefers big pictures, videos, and charts. As Newsweek noted, Trump also likes these in-depth reports to be boiled down to a single page for him.

There is some pushback to the report from Vice. Sean Spicer disputed the report but did not say specifically what was wrong with it.

However, the practice of sending Donald Trump positive news about himself twice a day, if true, would be quite a departure from past presidents. David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Obama would have “roared with laughter” if they had ever put together a similar praising report for him.

