Chelsea Houska Expresses Her Reality TV Frustrations With Post To Briana DeJesus On Twitter

Chelsea Houska doesn’t always enjoy being a reality star, and earlier this week, after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she took to Twitter to share her frustrations with a co-star.

After the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast, former Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus, told fans that she didn’t understand why people were sending her mean messages about her “white girls” comment, Houska said that fans of the series always find something to complain about.

“Welcome to being back on TV lol…..people will literally rip apart anything you say. They always gotta find something!” Chelsea Houska tweeted in response to DeJesus’ post.

Chelsea Houska’s tweet comes just over a year after her father, Randy Houska, suggested that she may soon move on from her role on Teen Mom 2. As fans may recall, Randy appeared on the Dentists Implants and Worms Podcast last June and said that she was “ready to quit” the show. While he quickly added that he likely wasn’t supposed to say that, he also pointed out that Houska wouldn’t mind if the show were to come to an end.

Chelsea Houska’s father also said at the time that his daughter had remained on the series because it made sense for her family and provided Aubree with a substantial amount of money for college.

In recent years, Chelsea Houska has become more and more private with her life outside of the reality show, and when it came to her October 2016 wedding, she chose to keep the ceremony to herself. She also refrained from showcasing footage of her and Cole DeBoer’s engagement.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year when Houska was pregnant with their first child. Months later, on January 25, Houska gave birth to their son Watson.

While Chelsea Houska has not yet confirmed plans to leave Teen Mom 2 at any specific moment, many have suspected that Briana DeJesus was brought to the show to make Houska’s transition off of the series less traumatic for fans.

