Trump: ‘Fire And Fury’ For North Korea — World War 3, Nuclear War ‘Distraction’ Talk Emerges [Video]

President Donald Trump began using biblical terms when speaking about how Trump would respond to North Korea in the event that North Korea threatens the U.S. anymore. Trump can be seen in the below video, claiming that North Korea “best not make any more threats to the U.S. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The fact that Trump used the words “fire and fury” is resonating on social media, with the “fire and fury” terms being the source of everything from political commentary to jokes. However, some on social media are calling Trump’s tough “fire and fury” talk a distraction that could lead to nuclear war fears in order to get people to stop focusing on Trump’s potential investigations concerning the Trump Model Management firm and Russian matters, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As reported by the New York Times, Trump’s strong “fire and fury” words unleashed against North Korea were spoken from Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump crossed his arms and repeated the “fire and fury” statement twice to reporters when speaking about the North Korean leader and recent threats as North Korea criticized the U.S. and said that the country would use “physical action” to retaliate against the U.S. and other countries regarding United Nations sanctions.



“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In the wake of Trump’s “fire and fury” words, the phrase “Nuclear War” began trending on Twitter and talk of World War III emerged as well.

Trump’s words about “fire and fury” against North Korea came in the wake of news that Pyongyang had made a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside of missiles. As seen in the above photo, First Lady Melania Trump listened during the meeting with President Trump — a briefing on the opioid crisis.

Trump just created a red line N. Korea is almost certain to cross, backed by a threat Kim has no reason to believehttps://t.co/vwqPhXYKJ3 — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) August 8, 2017

However, Trump’s “fire and fury” words for North Korea seemed to overshadow any talk of solving the opioid crisis. North Korea called their enemies a “pack of wolves” who were attempting to come in and strangle their nation.

With Trump’s “fire and fury” words getting so much attention on social media, North Korea has received more than 160,00 tweets.

