‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Denied: Judge Won’t Dismiss Stalking & Harassment Charges

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel got some good news on Tuesday. A judge denied her ex-husband Jason Hoppy’s request to drop his harassment and stalking charges.

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband appeared in court on Tuesday in Manhattan to face five counts of stalking charges. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Alex Spiro.

The Bethenny Ever After star’s motion to have the charges of harassment and stalking dismissed was denied by the judge in court, according to the New York District Attorney’s Office, People reported.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office stated to the press that Hoppy was given the option for a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. The case has been adjourned for now, and the trial will resume on September 27.

The 46-year-old father will face five charges of stalking and harassment as a result of his alleged behavior and treatment toward his ex-wife, Bethenny Frankel, in the months after their divorce was finalized last year.

Meanwhile, Bethenny had her mind elsewhere. The Real Housewives of New York City star was seen arriving back to New York City after a fun weekend away in the Hamptons.

Frankel was photographed wearing a pajama-inspired outfit while strolling back into her apartment after hopping out of her car.

Hoppy, a pharmaceutical salesman, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court last June when a revised complaint was introduced in the case that added two more stalking charges to his criminal roster.

Jason reportedly showed no emotion during the trial proceedings on Tuesday as his team of attorneys told the judge that they could not begin with the trial because they didn’t have all of the necessary documents and evidence from his ex-wife and her team, the Daily Mail reported.

Page Six reported that a motion to dismiss the case was also made by the defense, although Judge Phyllis Chu denied this allegation.

In March, Jason Hoppy was reportedly offered a deal that would have resulted in two of the then-three charges against him to be dropped if he pleaded guilty to a harassment violation and would attend anger management classes. However, his lawyer rejected the deal, which sent the case to trial.

A January police report that Frankel filed accused Hoppy of getting aggressive with Bethenny and her boyfriend at the time, Dennis Shields, outside of their daughter Bryn’s school, threatening to “destroy” her.

“There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry. You’ve been warned. I can’t help it,” Hoppy reportedly told Frankel, according to her complaint.

The single father-of-one was previously charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree and stalking in the fourth degree for contacting “the female victim numerous times via email and Facetime” as well as approaching her to make “verbal threats.”

The two charges are misdemeanors, but he is also facing a violation charge of harassment in the second degree.

The Bravo reality star was granted a six-month restraining order a day after he was arrested, which prohibited her ex-husband from speaking to her.

