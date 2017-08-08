Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Engaged, When Will They Get Married?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth faced rumors of a secret wedding over the weekend after the actor was seen wearing a suspicious band on his wedding finger, but according to a new report, the couple is not yet married.

Following the shocking photos of Hemsworth and his mystery ring, an insider has spoken out, claiming that when the couple decides to tie the knot, everyone will know.

“Liam sometimes wears a ring that Miley bought him as kind of a promise ring, but it’s definitely not official yet,” a source confirmed to Hollywood Life on August 8, adding that the couple isn’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

While there have been numerous reports in regard to when and where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will say “I do,” the insider said that they haven’t started any serious planning quite yet. Instead, they are both focused on their careers.

As fans likely know, Miley Cyrus is currently busy with the upcoming season of The Voice, which premieres on NBC next month, and is also working on her upcoming album. Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth has been spending time in New York, where he’s filming a new movie with actress Rebel Wilson.

The Voice Season 13 premieres on Monday, September 25, while Miley Cyrus’ new album, Younger Now, is set to be released on Friday, September 29.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship began in 2010 after the couple met on the set of The Last Song. Then, in September of 2013, after becoming engaged just one year prior, their relationship came to an end as Cyrus channeled her sexy side with the release of her Bangerz album.

Miley Cyrus first joined the cast of The Voice during its 11th season at the end of last year, and a short time after making her debut as a coach, she was named as a Season 13 coach. Cyrus also made an appearance during the show’s 10th season as the Team Advisor for Christina Aguilera.

To see more of Miley Cyrus and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

