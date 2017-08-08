Melania Trump’s Twitter, Instagram: At 3 P.M. Opioid Meeting To Stop Drug Addiction – Melania’s ‘Just Say No’?

First Lady Melania Trump has reappeared on the FLOTUS Instagram and Twitter accounts after Melania and Barron Trump went missing-in-action for so long that Google searches for information about Melania and Barron surged more than 500 percent, as reported by the Inquisitr. On Tuesday, August 8, Melania posted the below photo to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, proclaiming that she would be meeting with President Donald Trump and Tom Price, M.D., the 23rd Secretary of Health and Human Services, to discuss the opioid crisis. Melania’s social media accounts noted that opioids were destroying people, including the youth. Melania used the hashtag #stopdrugaddiction in her post.

According to ABC News, the meeting with President Trump is scheduled to take place at Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The briefing on the opioid crisis was tweeted about by Trump on August 8, wherein Trump said he’d be holding a “major briefing” on the opioid crisis, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. With the opioid death rate rising, the crisis tweeted about on Melania’s Twitter page, as well as President Trump’s various forms of social media, is a topical one. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 60 people per day die from opioid abuse. As noted by the Daily Mail in the following tweet, Melania’s #stopdrugaddiction hashtag clarion call is similar to former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” anti-drug campaign.

Melania to appear at opioid crisis summit as she backs 'stop drug addiction' campaign in echo of Nancy Reagan https://t.co/I2eKM6efDd — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 8, 2017

However, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the leader of the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, having passed a new law that cuts back prescription opioid drugs from 30 days down to 5 days. Thus far, not many details about the meeting on opioid addiction have been released by the White House, nor information on whether or not if Melania will take a role in attempting to reduce the damage done by opioid abuse.

Opioids are destroying our youth/people. Mtg w @Potus & @SecPriceMD today to give my support to #STOPDRUGADDICTION pic.twitter.com/aAjNNnu98n — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 8, 2017

Trump spoke plenty about drug abuse problems in the nation when on the campaign trail. It remains to be seen if there will be new initiatives or laws that come out of Tuesday’s meeting about opioid problems, but time will tell what the results of Melania’s meeting in Bedminster with President Trump and Dr. Price will bring.

