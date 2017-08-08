‘Overwatch’ Summer Games 2017 Goes Live For PS4, Xbox One, And PC With New Skins And More

The Overwatch Summer Games 2017 event just went live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Blizzard Entertainment flipped the switch on a new batch of skins and other items that can be earned in-game along with a new and improved version of Lucioball.

Summer Games 2017 will run for three weeks in Overwatch until its end on August 28. Blizzard has taken the lessons learned from the past year to improve how vanity gear can be earned or purchased. Additionally, there are some cool looking summer-themed skins for Reaper, Widowmaker, Junkrat, Soldier 76, McCree, Mercy, and Sombra, plus the return of last year’s skins.

Blizzard has changed how Overwatch skins can be earned during the Summer Games event. They can be unlocked via the credit earned from matches. Legendary skins from the 2016 event will start at 1,000 credits, with the price going down from there for lesser quality skins. Meanwhile, the 2017 Legendary skins start at 3,000 credits and get more affordable for the lesser quality items.

Here is the list of new skins for characters.

Reaper – “Biker”

Widowmaker – “Côte d’Azur”

Junkrat – “Cricket”

Soldier 76 – “Grillmaster: 76”

McCree – “Lifeguard”

Sombra – “Tulum”

Mercy – “Winged Victory”

There are also two new intros for Phara and Hanzon plus a new emote for Anna.

Meanwhile, Blizzard made some tweaks to Lucioball. The soccer-like mode gets a second stadium set in Sydney, Australia, to play in along with a separate competitive playlist. This new competitive playlist will be similar to the existing ranked mode, with 10 qualifying games and a ranked season that lasts during the three weeks.

Overwatch players who complete the 10 qualifying Copa Lucioball games will receive a special spray. Those who win enough to reach the top 500 in their region will get an additional special spray.

As for gameplay, Lucio can no longer “boop” opposing players out of the way while playing Lucioball. This is Blizzard’s response to strategies where some players would knock the goalie out of the way for an easy score and general frustration. Additionally, Lucio’s ultimate has been modified to make the character move faster, jump higher, and “boop” the ball faster.

