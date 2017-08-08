‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: What Happens When Regina And Henry Finally Meet Again?

Once Upon A Time will show Henry all grown up and played by a new actor, Andrew J. West. Recently, it was teased how Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) will handle meeting her adult son. How will these two reconnect after not seeing one another for so many years?

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the ABC series.

When Once Upon A Time Season 7 premieres, many cast members will be missing. The ones that stayed on the show will have new identities. This includes Regina Mills, who will now be known as “Roni.” Besides a new name, she will have a completely different personality and will trade in politics for running a bar.

According to TV Line, Lana Parrilla and other cast members discussed what fans can expect. For one, it will be quite an experience for Regina to meet Henry again. This time, he will no longer be a boy, but a grown man. At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, the actress revealed that she first meets adult Henry in a flashback. She is shocked at the realization that Henry is now a full-grown man.

Andrew J. West, who will play adult Henry also had a few things to say about the relationship with Regina in Once Upon A Time Season 7. The actor revealed that Henry is not a little boy anymore. So, how does Regina handle her adoptive son now that she is an adult? It was teased that Regina and Henry will cross paths in Hyperion Heights. However, the two will be complete strangers. It will be an entirely different relationship.

As for Rumple (Robert Carlyle), he will also be a bit different when the series returns. However, there are some aspects of the character that will be familiar, co-creator Adam Horowitz explained.

Hey, people. I'm going down to the big ol' @comic_con this weekend. What do I need to know? #ouat #firsttime A post shared by Andrew J West (@andrewjwest) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

“He looks menacing, doesn’t he? There’s always that element of menace and mystery, and [Carlyle’s character] is involved in many of the goings-on in this neighborhood in Seattle. It’s a lot of fun and it’s another layer and color for Bobby to play.”

Cheers to Season 7 of #onceuponatime ???? A post shared by Lana Parrilla (@lparrilla) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

What do you think will happen with Regina and Henry in Once Upon A Time Season 7? Will there be any conflict between the characters as a result of spending so many years apart? How will this affect the storyline and other characters in OUAT?

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]