WWE Rumors & Spoilers: John Cena Has ‘Raw’ Dream Match Coming Soon, Huge Pay-Per-View Match Too?

The latest WWE rumors and news are indicating that free agent John Cena will have another dream match soon that wrestling fans have yet to see. Cena will be making his way to WWE’s Monday Night Raw show and will be taking on a former friend who could now become a foe. In addition to that, the speculation is growing with regards to John Cena eventually breaking Ric Flair’s championship reigns record. However, the latest potential matches for Cena leading to WrestleMania 34 could be epic depending on how he’s booked. Here are the latest details on Cena’s upcoming “dream opponent” on Raw as well as who “Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” may face at the upcoming No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view.

Within the past several months, it was revealed to WWE fans that John Cena is now a “free agent,” meaning he will move from SmackDown Live to Raw shows and vice versa. Most likely this is part of WWE’s promotional efforts to make sure that fans could see Cena at select events. However, there has been growing speculation that this is to move Cena to the bigger show, WWE Raw. So it could also be to make sure Cena works with a “who’s who” of superstars in the ring as he contemplates his moves outside of wrestling. With that in mind, the Sportskeeda website has reported a major potential spoiler regarding an opponent Cena will face next month. Those who don’t mind the possible spoilers should read on.

The report is indicating that fans will get to see another dream match featuring John Cena vs. Samoa Joe on Raw next month. GiveMeSport website noted that Cena is going to only work Raw live events later this month, although he will be in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, for a SmackDown Live show. It’s also reported that on September 4, Cena is advertised as part of WWE’s Raw in Omaha, Nebraska, and he’ll take on “The Samoan Submission Machine.” The two have worked together when they were coming up the ranks years ago in a developmental wrestling company, but have never faced off in the ring as members of WWE. It gives fans a potential fresh new feud involving Samoa Joe as he continues to move up within the WWE’s main roster as one of its top stars. Joe has even listed John Cena amongst his dream opponents for WrestleMania, but it appears he’ll be getting his match much sooner.

So where could that lead in terms of Cena’s booking for upcoming WWE pay-per-views and, of course, WrestleMania 34? A speculative post at WWE Leaks website suggests that WWE may be building towards a John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match at the No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view next month. The match could involve Cena challenging for the WWE Universal Championship to break Ric Flair’s record. The reasoning behind this particular pay-per-view is it’s scheduled to take place in Los Angeles which is where Cena won his first major championship on his legendary resume. Cena captured the WWE Championship back in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 held at the Staples Center venue. So it could set up a big match for WWE if they want to book Cena’s epic win that soon. Of course, Brock will have to win his Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam 2017 for this scenario to possibly play out.

As far as WrestleMania 34 goes, could fans see John Cena vs. Roman Reigns on “the grandest stage of them all”? These two haven’t really met in the ring either, so that would certainly set up an epic match for the WWE’s biggest pay-per-view. Previous rumors were suggesting Reigns will take on Lesnar at Mania next year in New Orleans, but a lot will hinge on what goes down at SummerSlam next Sunday. WWE’s plans are never set in stone, and circumstances can happen to change their booking for big events. Depending on which superstar leaves as the Universal Champion, it could tell the story of what will happen with John Cena regarding his future opponents.

WWE fans, when do you think Cena will break Ric Flair’s record? Will it be as soon as the No Mercy pay-per-view in September, or at next year’s WrestleMania 34? Who will the Universal Champion be heading into Mania?

[Featured Image by WWE]