Source Reveals Doubt About Derick, Jill Dillard’s Missionary Intentions, Not Certified Missionaries

Derick and Jill Dillard have two children now and are in Arkansas, but the fans know that they often go on mission trips. Now, a source is revealing that these mission trips might not be exactly what they seem. The Hollywood Gossip is sharing the details and what the source had to say about Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband.

When Derick and Jill Dillard go on these mission trips, they are not sponsored by any church. This has the couple constantly asking the fans for donations to help pay for these trips. Jill and Derick do not have traditional jobs; they do mission trips and also have their show Counting On. This seems to be the only income that Jill and Derick have to help support these trips other than donations from supporters.

An insider who used to be really close to the Duggar family is now speaking out against the couple. This source says that a lot of people who know the family well are suspicious about their intentions.

The source explained, “They go on a mission, they’re not sponsored by any church whatsoever, and they go, and they solicit money from people, they ask for donations.”

The source even said that as far as they know, Derick has never had a job. The source admits that they have a feeling that TLC could be the one paying the bill for them to go on these mission trips, seeing that they do film part of it for the show Counting On.

The source went on to make more accusations, saying, “I just wonder what the reasoning for it is. Are they doing it for capital gain? Ever since I’ve learned so much about Jim Bob and how he truly is, I second guess everything.”

They even take their young son with them, and a lot of people are worried about Jill being pregnant in Central America. The source even wonders if Derick is being an “opportunist” because they feel like he has no desire to get a normal day-to-day job. The source says the Duggars used to be pretty well thought of, but it is obvious he is saying they aren’t anymore.

Are you shocked to hear these accusations against Derick and Jill Dillard? What do you think about their mission trips? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they return to TLC.

