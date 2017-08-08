Khloe Kardashian Hair: She Debuts A Much Shorter Cut On Instagram [Photo]

Khloe Kardashian has chopped off her long locks ahead of the upcoming 14th season of her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As she and her family prepare for the start of production, Khloe Kardashian is sporting a dramatic new style and took to Instagram on Monday, August 7 to give her fans and followers their first look at her short haircut.

In the photo, Khloe Kardashian’s formerly lengthy locks are seen in a short crimped bob as she poses in a pair of aviator shades and a Givenchy T-shirt.

According to a TooFab report, Khloe Kardashian’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, also shared a photo of Kardashian’s blunt cut on her own Instagram page. In the caption of the photo, Atkin admitted that it wasn’t easy to convince Kardashian to go short.

“If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up!” Atkin captioned the photo, adding that her little girl is all grown up.

Although Khloe Kardashian wasn’t quick to go short, her fans seem to like the look. In addition to several followers weighing in on her Instagram photo and telling her how great she looks, TooFab hosted a poll in regard to her new look, and over 60 percent of those who responded said they preferred her short hair.

In other Khloe Kardashian news, she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, appear to be going strong about one year into their relationship. However, despite the ongoing rumors regarding their alleged engagement and her possible pregnancies, they don’t appear to be making any serious moves quite yet. Instead, they are enjoying one another’s company during the NBA’s offseason and Kardashian’s current filming hiatus.

Khloe Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment of the E! network reality series has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]