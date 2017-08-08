‘A Christmas Story’ Live Musical Casts Maya Rudolph As Ralphie’s Mom

A Christmas Story is coming back. Fox is revamping the beloved cult classic Christmas film into a 3-hour live musical event this holiday season, and fans are excited about the announcement. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Emmy nominated actress Maya Rudolph has joined the cast, and will play main character Ralphie’s mother.

According to TVLine, Fox announced that Maya Rudolph would step into the role originated by actress Melinda Dillon. In the original film, Ralphie’s mother was not given a first name, and is credited as Mother Parker, while Ralphie’s father is credited as The Old Man, as his son lovingly refers to him throughout the movie.

A Christmas Story has become a fan favorite holiday movie and follows Ralphie Parker during a very special holiday season from his childhood. Ralphie is obsessed with the idea of getting a BB gun for Christmas. However, all of the adults in his life tell him that it’s a bad idea and that he’ll likely “shoot his eye out” if he gets one. The movie is so beloved that TBS airs it for 24 hours straight on Christmas Day.

The show will go live on Sunday, December 17 on Fox, and Maya Rudolph is no stranger to live television. The actress spent years entertaining fans on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also starred in her own short-lived variety show with Martin Short titled, Maya and Marty. She’s also appeared on television shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Documentary Now! and Portlandia. Rudolph has also graced the big screen in films such as Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, Sisters, and 50 First Dates.

FOX’s next LIVE musical event, #AChristmasStory, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 with Emmy Award Nominee @mayarudolph. pic.twitter.com/t0tdsAyjv6 — FOX (@FOXTV) August 8, 2017

Fox’s version of A Christmas Story will be based off of the beloved 1983 film staring Peter Billingsley as well as the 2012 Broadway musical which earned three Tony nominations. The news comes after the recent trend of networks adapting musicals such as Rocky Horror, Hairspray, Grease, and Dirty Dancing into made for TV events.

While the network has yet to reveal any of the other cast members, including the lead character Ralphie, his brother Randy, friends Flick and Schwartz, or his father, Fox did announce that fans can watch the live 3-hour musical event of A Christmas Story on December 17.

