Lydia McLaughlin Sex Talk: Why ‘RHOC’ Star Decided To Talk Sex With Her Sons

Lydia McLaughlin decided to have an important talk with her sons during Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Lydia and her husband, Doug, decided to travel to Hawaii, where they could spend some time together as a family. During a romantic dinner for two, Doug and Lydia decided to talk about having another baby. They had tried to have a daughter but after three sons, Lydia was ready to pull the plug on the entire thing. She couldn’t picture herself having four children. The discussion of having children resulted in her having a discussion with her kids about sex.

According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin is now revealing why she decided to have the sex talk with her sons on the beaches of Hawaii. She felt that it was the right time to have the conversation because her sons had talked about “sexy lady” just a few days prior to that. Lydia and Doug weren’t sure if they really knew what they were talking about, so they thought it would be best to have a discussion with her kids about it all. Clearly, her oldest son felt a bit weird about the talk even though he claimed he didn’t know what sex was.

Aloha! ???? We are off to Hawaii tonight on #RHOC and we have some big conversations as a family. Who is watching? ???? A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

“Our older boys had talked about ‘sexy lady’ the week before and so Doug and I knew that we needed to have a conversation with them about sex. Of course, it’s uncomfortable, but we believe it is good to communicate, and I want my boys to feel comfortable to talk about everything with us. We believe teaching kids about sex involves not just one conversation, but a series of ongoing conversations…some formal, some informal. Hawaii seemed like a perfect (and memorable) time to have a talk. Of course, as they get older, the conversation will continue and grow as they grow,” Lydia points out in her Bravo blog.

Of course, Lydia McLaughlin felt it was necessary to have the sex talk with her sons because they were talking about “sexy lady” and using the word “sexy” without really knowing what it meant. It was clearly interesting to see what a sex talk can look like in Lydia’s world, as they simply said that people who are in love and get married have sex with one another.

In the discussion, McLaughlin and Doug revealed that they had been virgins when they had met one another and didn’t have sex until after they got married. This was something new to fans. Fans already knew that they were religious, but they had no idea that McLaughlin and her husband were virgins when they met.

There's no time to be ungrateful in a world as beautiful as this ???? A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

