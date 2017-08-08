‘Destiny 2’ Hypes Competitive Multiplayer In New Trailer Along With Some Exotics

The launch of Destiny 2 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is just under a month away and Bungie released a new trailer Tuesday to hype the shooter’s competitive multiplayer. Some of the new exotic weaponry was put on display in the process.

The confirmed multiplayer modes for Destiny 2 include the traditional “Control” plus two new modes, “Countdown” and “Survival.” The former was featured in the console beta and tasks one side with arming and defending a bomb while the other must prevent that happening. Meanwhile, “Survival” cribs from Gears of War‘s standard team death match and gives each squad a set amount of lives to respawn with.

Other modes have yet to be announced, but the video points to the return of “Supremacy.” This mode was added to Destiny with the release of the Rise of Iron expansion and quickly became a favorite.

Multiplayer in Destiny 2 will be divided up between Quickplay and Competitive gametypes. Game Director Luke Smith previously explained to Game Informer that Quickplay as the place for party games like “Control,” “Clash,” and “Supremacy. “Countdown” and likely “Survival” will be found in the Competitive hopper.

That’s five multiplayer gametypes that will be available at the Destiny 2 launch. Trials of Osiris will also make a return, but Bungie will not flip the switch on it until sometime after release.

Exotics and new stuff

The Destiny 2 multiplayer trailer made sure to show off some cool moves in the Crucible like a Warlock blink jumping past a Titan’s rally wall and a Hunter doing the finger gun emote.

It also demonstrated some new exotics like the Dubious Volley. This rocket launcher shoots multiple shells at a target to devastate an area. There was also an assortment of other weapons like shotguns, swords, grenade launchers, more.

There was also new armor on display with both squads of Guardians. A possible exotic chest piece with wings on the back can be seen on the Warlock at the 1:12 mark in the video.

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24.

Prior to that, PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28 for those who pre-ordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29 and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]