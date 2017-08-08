LuAnn De Lesseps Twitter: ‘RHONY’ Star Enjoys ‘Me Time’ After Marriage Crumbles

LuAnn De Lesseps is recovering from her sudden split from husband Tom D’Agostino by enjoying some “me time” in Europe.

As the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City nears its end, LuAnn De Lesseps’ marriage has been thrust into the spotlight. After confirming her breakup following months of rumors, the longtime reality star has traveled to Lenk, Switzerland.

“Just what the doctor ordered! #peace #harmony #metime,” LuAnn De Lesseps wrote in the caption of a photo of herself standing in front of a range of mountains.

As fans may have seen, LuAnn De Lesseps confirmed her plans for divorce with a statement to her fans and followers on Twitter on August 3 and was immediately faced with backlash from fans who claimed she should have never married D’Agostino in the first place.

During the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New York City, LuAnn De Lesseps was warned about D’Agostino by her co-star Bethenny Frankel, who claimed he had been caught kissing another woman. However, despite Frankel’s allegations, De Lesseps chose to move forward with an engagement and marriage. On December 31, 2006, she and D’Agostino tied the knot.

Months later, as Season 9 of the Bravo TV series aired, LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino faced a new round of rumors which suggested D’Agostino had been up to no good with a mystery blonde during a recent visit to a bar in Sag Harbor.

LuAnn De Lesseps’ divorce announcement last week came on the heels of a vacation in Mexico with her friends.

Bye Mexico- what a trip!pic.twitter.com/KzFVOlW40K — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

In addition to her Twitter announcement regarding her decision to split from husband D’Agostino, LuAnn De Lesseps also posted a message of thanks on Twitter last week and thanked her many fans and followers who have offered support to her after her split was announced.

To see more of LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]