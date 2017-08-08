‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast: Source Rules Out One Rumored Contestant Appearing On Show

A source with knowledge of the Dancing with the Stars cast shares that show executives are ruling out putting one rumored contestant in the competition for the upcoming season. Fans were excited to hear that maybe one of the cast-offs from their favorite show might put on the dance shoes and dazzle the audience, but it won’t be happening.

The ABC network sometimes utilizes its reality TV stars to the fullest extent, but this time around it may not happen. Considering this year there was a big controversy overshadowing one of its reality shows, there’s a notion flying around that the people involved with the scandal may appear on the fall 2017 season.

For several years now it’s been a given that the lead from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette would join the cast line-up. Dancing with the Stars premieres shortly after their respective seasons wrap, and the stars of the show are fresh on everyone’s minds after they just found love. A lot of talk about who’s going to be signed up for Season 25 has the press rattling off all kinds of names. An insider explains to Variety that much of what’s been reported in regards to the cast is wrong.

For instance, it was widely reported that The Bachelorette‘s DeMario Jackson, who was embroiled in a scandal with Corinne Olympios during filming of Bachelor in Paradise, was asked to be on the cast of Dancing with the Stars. TMZ reported that the show actually reached out to his publicist, but Variety’s source explains that’s incorrect.

“No, there’s no truth to that. I have no idea where that rumor got started,” the source says.

The insider explained that producers have “certainly taken meetings with people from the franchise — it’s usually always leads, and that doesn’t mean it has to be, but there’s no truth to the DeMario thing.”

What about Corinne being part of the Dancing with the Stars cast? Is there any shred of truth to it? The source “doesn’t think so,” and adds that although ABC was “really happy” with how Nick Viall did during the spring season, they may forgo including anyone from The Bachelor franchise coming on the show for Season 25.

“… If I had to guess, I’d guess that this fall, the show would probably take a break from Bachelor Nation,” the insider reveals. ” [The network] doesn’t like these shows to feel too intertwined.”

Before news that DeMario Jackson wasn’t going to be on the show, it was also confirmed that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wasn’t going to be joining the Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 25. The source admits that there was a lot of “interest” in casting Spicer, but plans to sign him up fell through. He was a buzz-worthy figure after resigning his post with the Trump administration, and people immediately expressed interest in having him cast.

Sean Spicer turns down appearing on “Dancing with the Stars”: report https://t.co/pS0F4MqxuB pic.twitter.com/GBRKZBDgve — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2017

As for Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s former communication director who held the job for 10 short days, won’t be on the show. Variety‘s source claims that ABC never reached out to him to begin with.

Who’s going to be on the show? The source spills that right now they’re “really happy” with the string of celebrities that have signed on to compete so far.

“I think it’s going to be a really warm cast — really fun and a lot of great dance ability,” the source shares.

Tune into Dancing with the Stars Season 25 when it premieres Monday, September 18 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by AMatveev/Shutterstock]