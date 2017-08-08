Jenelle Evans Puts Her Mother On Blast On Twitter, Claims She’s ‘Butt Hurt’?

Jenelle Evans went on a rant against her mother earlier this morning after seeing that Barbara Evans had reportedly chatted with Radar Online about her discrepancies with her new book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teen Mom.

Following the release of Barbara’s chat with the outlet, during which she claimed that her daughter wasn’t being honest with fans, Evans shared several tweets claiming that she received a text message from her mother hours ago.

Although Jenelle Evans chose to delete the majority of her rant against Barbara from her Twitter page, she later shared a re-tweet from a fan, which noted that Barbara had chosen to talk to Radar Online about her issues, instead of her own daughter.

Jenelle Evans then shared a second post that included her own words.

“The more I shut people out of my life the more they want to talk s**t. #KillThemWithKindness #ButtHurt,” her message read.

Jenelle Evans then turned her focus onto her growing family, which includes her fiancé David Eason and her three kids, seven-year-old Jace, three-year-old Kaiser, and six-month-old Ensley, and posted a photo on Instagram of her backyard. She also re-tweeted an article about her and Eason’s new home.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star and mother of three is planning to marry her fiancé David Eason, the father of her youngest child, daughter Ensley Jolie, next month.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their first child together at the end of January and became engaged one month later. Since then, they’ve been chronicling their journey to the altar on social media and recently confirmed a wedding date of September 23, 2017.

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mother took a turn for the worse earlier this year when Barbara was granted full custody of Evans’ oldest son, Jace. Since then, the women’s communication with one another has been extremely limited.

