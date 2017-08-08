David Letterman Returns To TV: Late-Night Legend To Host New Talk Show Two Years After Retiring From CBS

David Letterman found out the hard way that retirement is not what it’s cracked up to be. The former Late Show with David Letterman host, who started out with a residency on NBC in 1982, will return to the small screen this fall to headline a new talk show for Netflix, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The still-untitled series will make its debut with six episodes sometime next year, and it will mark a significant departure for the late-night TV icon. The interviews will be pre-recorded starting this fall, and the sessions may not include a studio audience.

David Letterman’s new show will feature him conducting long-form interviews with a single guest instead of the multiple guest and the Top 10 list format he was known for on long-running his CBS show. THR reports that David will also explore some topics via segments that take place outside the studio.

According to Variety, Netflix revealed that Letterman’s new show will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.”

Letterman ended his late night reign in May of 2015 when he retired from CBS’ The Late Show, but he quickly found out that retirement wasn’t his cup of tea.

“Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first,” David said in a statement.

The talk show legend added that he feels “lucky” and “grateful” that the Netflix project came his way.

After hosting more than 6,000 episodes of late-night television over 33 years, Letterman flew under the radar after he signed off from CBS, and his TV cameos have been few and far between. Last year, David traveled to India and appeared on National Geographic Channel’s Years of Living Dangerously to examine the impact of climate change in the world. Earlier this year, he was a last-minute sub to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joking that it was “an honor and a privilege” for him to get out of the house for the event.

David Letterman now sports a bushy gray beard worthy of Santa Claus or a ZZ Top member, a far cry from his clean-shaven late-night days. It will be interesting to see if the talk show icon gets a makeover before his latest TV endeavor.

You can see David Letterman’s Late Show goodbye below.

[Featured Image by Ron Hoskins/Getty Images]