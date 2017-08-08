‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram [Photo]

Amber Portwood is looking good as she prepares for her upcoming appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star, who split from her controversial fiancé Matt Baier several weeks ago, recently shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and in the photo, she appeared to be sporting some major weight loss.

On August 8, OK! Magazine shared several images of Amber Portwood with readers and revealed that the longtime reality star was showing off the “dramatic” results of her weight loss in her late-night image.

As the outlet revealed, Amber Portwood first sparked rumors of a major weight loss earlier this summer when she returned home from filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and posed for a profile photo in a two-piece gray outfit. Around the same time, she encouraged her fans and followers to stay focused on their own goals and work hard to achieve them.

Amber Portwood struggled with her weight for years, but in recent months, she’s undergone a major slim-down, and fans can’t help but notice how small she’s gotten in the weeks since she and Baier called it quits. In fact, they’ve been flooding her with comments on Instagram that applaud her for her stunning frame.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s relationship became strained during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, and by the end of the season, the couple had chosen to call off their plans to wed. They also skipped out on the chance to get married in a wedding in Las Vegas.

As fans may recall, Matt Baier became irate after Amber Portwood refused to marry him in Sin City and told a producer of the show that he would never marry her. A short time later, Baier failed a lie detector test regarding his alleged interaction with another woman and Portwood ended their relationship.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on WEtv.

