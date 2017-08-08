Tamar Braxton Reacts To Usher Accuser Quantasia On Instagram

Tamar Braxton has voiced her opinion on Quantasia Sharpton, one of three people accusing Usher of not warning them that he had an STD before engaging in sexual relations with them (there is another woman and a man involved in the lawsuit). Sharpton was the first accuser to go public, speaking during a news conference in New York on Monday alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Sharpton was the first accuser to go public, speaking during a news conference in New York on Monday alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

With tons of chatter that Sharpton is just looking to make a quick paycheck, Braxton couldn’t help but speak up about the ordeal. While some, like Celebrity Insider, say that Braxton was sticking up for Sharpton, it actually seems like she is throwing some shade — and many of her fans don’t blame her one bit.

“Tuh! So basically she saying she want her c**hie back!!?? I feel her. Sometimes you DO want your c**chie back! Don’t u wish it came with a receipt??!! She might be on to something. There is a FEW — one in particular — I wanna get a c**chie refund on… smh (this ain’t about who SHE talking about.. I’m talking about the POINT!),” Braxton posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Sharpton from the press conference (below).

It seems like Braxton was making light of the situation, not really giving a serious opinion on the matter. However, fans thought her point was spot on. Many commented about previous lovers that they regret sleeping with. Whether or not this is what Sharpton’s point is or if she’s just doing all of this for money remains to be seen.

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

People have already formulated their opinions based on the press conference — and what Sharpton wrote on Facebook before Monday’s events. Just last week, she said she needed money. And right before going public, she posted about spending her “last couple of hours as a regular girl,” perhaps preparing herself for the media onslaught that was sure to ensue.

Overall, Braxton’s post wasn’t super popular, only receiving just over 14,000 likes in the first 20 hours. Braxton’s solid 2.7 million Instagram followers usually get her “like” counts well over 20,000.

Needless to say however, the Usher herpes scandal is causing quite a bit of chatter on various social media outlets. Just about everyone was talking about Sharpton yesterday following that press conference.

☺️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Braxton didn’t dwell on the news for long. Instead, she moved swiftly along to other things after posting her thoughts on the Quantasia Sharpton/Usher thing. She posted a couple of videos of caviar and crab legs, showing the world that she eats like a queen.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET]