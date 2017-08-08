‘Quantico’ Season 3 Gets New Character

While there may be cast members leaving the show, Quantico Season 3 is getting some new blood. A new series regular has been confirmed, and the character will have an extremely interesting backstory.

TVLine reports that Marlee Matlin is joining the cast as a former FBI agent. The actress, who is a prolific member of the National Association for the Deaf, will join the show as an agent who lost her hearing in a blast during an undercover mission. After that blast, the FBI forced her out of the organization. Something will call her back in, as she was the agency’s best undercover operative at the time.

It is currently unclear just why her character, Jocelyn Turner, will come onto the show. Very little of Quantico Season 3 is currently known. All fans know right now is that Season 3 will not air until the midseason and will only have a 13-episode arc. This is much shorter than the 22-episode order the first two seasons received.

This is just part of a string of authentic casting decisions made by ABC recently. Micah Fowler has joined the cast as Speechless, playing a character with cerebral palsy. The actor himself has the condition. Matlin is the only deaf actress to win an Academy Award.

There have been plenty of changes to the show over the summer, including Yasmine Al Massri leaving the show. Showrunner Josh Safran decided to step down at the end of the second season, but that position has now been taken over by Code Black showrunner Michael Seitzman. Matlin has worked with Seitman before, and the actress recently shared how excited she is to work with him again.

Quantico Season 3 will see the mythology and filming of the show simplified. While the first season worked well with the dual timeline, the second season didn’t pull off the storyline as well. The timelines didn’t integrate as seamlessly as the first, leaving fans bored and confused. In March of 2017, the show returned with a single timeline and certainly drew the viewers back in. There is hope the simplified, single timeline for Season 3 will keep the show going.

The exact premiere date for Quantico Season 3 hasn’t been revealed yet. It is expected sometime in January of 2018.

