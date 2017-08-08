Kailyn Lowry Twitter: She Believes ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ruined Her Relationship With Javi Marroquin?

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Javi Marroquin has been extremely strained on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, and as Season 8 continues, the mother of three is speaking out about the tension between them.

On August 8, after a fan wrote a post on Twitter in which she said that the MTV reality series had immensely damaged the relationship between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, Lowry said that she agreed with her — at least in part.

“I can definitely agree to this to a certain extent,” Lowry wrote.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce played out during the second half of the seventh season of the show several months ago and during filming, Marroquin returned home from his deployment to find another man at the marital home he once shared with Lowry. Months later, around the time their divorce was finalized, Lowry became pregnant with her third child with Chris Lopez and her relationship with Marroquin became further strained.

During episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, things between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin haven’t been much better and during Monday night’s show, Lowry was seen filing for a protection from abuse order against him.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin share one son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and Marroquin has continued to play a role in the life of his former step-son, 7-year-old Isaac, whose father is Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry has expressed her frustration with Teen Mom 2 in the past and earlier this week, she suggested that MTV had edited a scene between her and Jo Rivera incorrectly. She also took aim at the network at the end of last month when she agreed with a fan who said that Isaac appeared to have been coached into discussing his sadness over his parents not living together.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tonight, August 7, and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]