A picture of Janet Jackson’s post-baby body is making its way around the internet. Based on the comments on social media, fans are — for lack of a better description — feeling like Malia Obama did while she was headbanging at Lollapalooza recently.

Janet Jackson has been away from the limelight since getting married and, most recently, giving birth to her first child. The 51-year-old mommy of one, 7-month-old Eissa, uploaded an image of her post-baby body during a rehearsal session for her return to the stage.

Janet is seen dressed in black attire and coordinating sneakers. An unnamed partner is in the background as the two perform a dance routine.

Janet’s coffee-colored locks are curly and loose as she gets her groove on. Jackson captioned the studio image of her post-baby body after she published it on Monday, August 7, according to a Us Weekly report.

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

To her fans’ chagrin, Janet Jackson suspended her Unbreakable World Tour last year amid rumors she was expecting a baby. In May of 2016, Janet announced she was pregnant.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said in a video at the time.

Janet Jackson Shows Off Post-Baby Body in New Tour Rehearsal Pic https://t.co/m8N5KWVWTg — LANCE ROMANCE (@REAL_LROMANCE) August 8, 2017

Janet Jackson divorced her third husband, Qatari business mogul, Wissam Al Mana, back in January. According to People, her estranged spouse has a net worth of $1 billion.

Early on, it was unclear what led to the split; the couple remained mum about the cause of their separation. The pair split shortly after the birth of Eissa — their only child together — and an insider said it was due to a difference in culture. Janet and Wissam were married for five years.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Rumors swirled for a time on social media and tabloid sites about what led to Janet’s third failed marriage. There was also gossip about the possibility of reconciliation.

Five months elapsed before Janet Jackson broke her silence on the matter in a video on her Instagram page. She didn’t offer much beyond a confirmation of their divorce.

“Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Apparently, Janet Jackson isn’t wasting time getting back to form since having her first child. What do you think about Janet’s post-baby body?

