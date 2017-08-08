Hot Car Death: Orlando Preschooler Left In Day Care Van For 13 Hours, Nobody Knew He Was There

An Orlando toddler was found dead Monday night, having possibly been left in a van at a day center for upwards of 13 hours, even as the temperature outside exceeded 93 degrees.

As WFTV (Orlando) reports, Myles Hill, who would have turned 4-years-old on August 22, was found at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a van parked at Little Miracles Academy in west Orlando. His caretakers had dropped him off there at 7:30 a.m. that morning, meaning that 13 hours elapsed before anyone realized he wasn’t where he was supposed to be.

As of this writing, it’s not clear if Myles was in the van for those entire 13 hours.

In fact, at one point during the day, someone from Myles’ family called the day care to discuss school uniforms. Even as Myles was outside, either dying or having already died in the van, no one mentioned that Myles wasn’t in his classroom.

His aunt, Vivian Chaney, doesn’t understand how Myles’ absence was unnoticed by anybody and everybody.

“Nobody knew that this innocent little 3-year-old was missing? Nobody?”

Myles’ grandmother became concerned when his usual drop-off time of 6:30 p.m. came and went with no sign of him. She called the police, who found the boy in the van a couple of hours later.

Although this is an ongoing investigation, it appears as if confusion over where the boy was supposed to be somehow played a role. Normally, Myles attended school at a different Little Miracles location. But for reasons that aren’t clear, he went to the location where he was found dead on Monday.

Daycare is “closed until further notice” after 3 yr old boy found dead in a van in parking lot. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/EgQUNFqdJj — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) August 8, 2017

Chaney isn’t buying that excuse.

“It’s foul play somewhere, because how do you leave a 3-year-old baby in a car, alone, by himself, and not know he’s missing? There should have been some kind of head count.”

At 8:30 pm, OPD received a call about a child in a van in lot of Little Miracles Academy. A preschool-aged child was found deceased inside pic.twitter.com/jNsHfNkD05 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 8, 2017

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed. Orlando police, however, are treating this matter as an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Little Miracles location where Myles was found has been closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on the door. A person who answered the telephone at the number listed for that location simply said “no comment” before hanging up.

[Featured Image by Kichigin/Thinkstock]