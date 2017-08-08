Jennifer Hudson Will Be Joined By Kelly Rowland On ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Amid Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors

Jennifer Hudson will soon be featured in one of the four coveted coaching chairs on The Voice Season 13 and when the new season begins, she will be joined by former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland.

On Monday, August 7, the Season 13 Team Advisors were confirmed by E! News.

“Joining [Adam Levine]’s team this year is Joe Jonas. [Blake Shelton] will be assisted by Rascal Flatts and [Jennifer Hudson] will have Kelly Rowland on board,” the outlet revealed, also confirming Miley Cyrus will be joined by her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Jennifer Hudson was named as a Season 13 cast member of The Voice months ago. As fans will recall, Hudson first gained fame after appearing on American Idol‘s third season and landing in seventh place. From there, Hudson landed a role in 2006’s Dreamgirls, which garnered her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Jennifer Hudson also appeared in several other films, including Sex and the City, Sing, and Sandy Wexler.

Jennifer Hudson and her co-stars began production on The Voice Season 13 weeks ago and throughout filming, several rumors have surfaced, including a report regarding an alleged feud between Hudson and her fellow coach, Miley Cyrus.

In July, a source spoke to Radar Online and claimed that Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus were involved in an on-set feud. As the insider alleged, Hudson was reportedly engaging in loud-mouth behavior behind-the-scenes and felt she had an advantage over her co-stars due to her past role on The Voice U.K. Meanwhile, Cyrus reportedly feels that Hudson doesn’t deserve to be on the coaches panel at all.

While Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus have reportedly come to blows already, Hudson is allegedly refusing to back down and will do whatever it takes to win her first season as a coach of The Voice.

To see more of Jennifer Hudson and her co-stars, including returning coaches Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton, tune into the premiere of The Voice Season 13 on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

